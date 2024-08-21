The import of food products continues to increase, while exports keep declining. What should we do?
Agriculture
-
- 17 August 2024, 15:00
According to information released by the State Statistics Committee, agricultural products worth 7 billion 508 million manats were produced in Azerbaijan from January to July 2024, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. The Committee's data shows that over the past year, the value of crop production in the country increased by 0.2%, reaching 3 billion 836 million manats, while the value of livestock products grew by 1.5%, amounting to 3 billion 671 million manats.
-
According to the data recently released by the State Statistics Committee, the consumer price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco products in Azerbaijan was 102.0% in July 2024 compared to the previous month and 100.2% compared to July 2023. This means that in July, food products became 2% more expensive compared to the previous month.
-
- 31 July 2024, 13:12
In July of this year, there were numerous articles and video reports in the mass media about the significant increase in fruit and vegetable prices in Azerbaijan. These reports cited the rise in diesel and gasoline prices and the impact of abnormal weather conditions as the main reasons for the increase in prices, including tomatoes.
-
- 29 July 2024, 23:23
In the first 6 months of 2024, Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth 6 billion 19 million manats, of which 3138.7 million manats accounted for livestock products, and 2881 million manats for crop production, the State Statistics Committee (SSC.) This is by 0.3% more than in the same period last year.
Leave a review