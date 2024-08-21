The import of food products continues to increase, while exports keep declining. What should we do?

According to information released by the State Statistics Committee, agricultural products worth 7 billion 508 million manats were produced in Azerbaijan from January to July 2024, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. The Committee's data shows that over the past year, the value of crop production in the country increased by 0.2%, reaching 3 billion 836 million manats, while the value of livestock products grew by 1.5%, amounting to 3 billion 671 million manats.