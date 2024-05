Avropa İttifaqının insan haqları ilə bağlı bəyanatına Azərbaycan niyə sərt reaksiya verir? – Rüfət Səfərov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

Russia is preparing to establish a consulate in Khankendi, a move seen as a significant development in the geopolitics of the South Caucasus. This announcement was made by Grigory Karasin, the head of the Committee on International Relations of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, during a meeting with Samad Seyidov, the chairman of the Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, on May 27.