Azərbaycanda insanlar niyə daha çox ürək-damar xəstəliklərindən ölürlər? – Aydın Əliyev saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Azərbaycanın ürək-damar xəstəliklərindən ölüm hallarına görə dünyada ikinci yerdə olduğu bildirilir. "World Statistics" resursunun hesabatına görə, Azərbaycan hər 100 min nəfərə 388 ürək-damar xəstəliklərindən ölüm faktı ilə yalnız Tacikistandan geri qalır. Tacikistanda bu göstərici 389-dur. İlk onluğa Özbəkistan (354 ölüm), Ukrayna (305 ölüm) və Belarus (282 ölüm) da daxildir. Siyahıda Rusiya 27-ci, Qazaxıstan 35-ci, İran 54-cü, Türkiyə isə 117-ci yerdədir.
Yaponiya, Fransa və Cənubi Koreya daha az riskli ölkələr kimi reytinqdə müsbət mənada ən aşağı üç yeri tutur.
Dövlət Statistika Komitəsinin məlumatına görə, Bakı şəhərində il ərzində təxminən 15 min nəfər vəfat edir. Paytaxt sakinləri arasında ölüm səbəblərinin sırasında ilk yerdə qan dövranı sisteminin xəstəlikləri (ürək-damar) gəlir. İldə 8 minə yaxın paytaxt sakininin bu xəstəliklərdən vəfat etdiyi vurğulanır. Sonrakı yerdə yenitörəmələrdən (şiş xəstəlikləri) vəfat edənlər gəlir - ildə təxminən 2 min nəfər.
Həkim Aydın Əliyev Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
