Azərbaycanda insanlar niyə daha çox ürək-damar xəstəliklərindən ölürlər? – Aydın Əliyev saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

Last week, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked controversy with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The post, calling for the protection of Kurds, included a map that depicted southwestern regions of Azerbaijan and provinces in Iran as Kurdish territories. Alongside the map, Yair posted slogans such as "All eyes are on Kurdistan," "Stop the genocide of the Kurdish population in Turkey," and "Stop the genocide of Kurds in Iran, Iraq, Syria." The post has raised questions about its intentions and implications.