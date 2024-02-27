Qubad İbadoğluna qarşı yeni ittiham? – Qardaşı Qalib Bayramov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Azərbaycan Demokratiya və Rifah Partiyasının (ADR) sədri, həbsdə olan professor Qubad İbadoğluna yeni ittihamlar verilə bilər. Bu barədə onun qardaşı Qalib Bayramov məlumat verib.
Qalib Bayramov bildirib ki, qardaşının işi üzrə istintaqçılar “İqtisadi Tədqiqatlar Mərkəzi” İctimai Birliyinin fəaliyyətilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlayıb. O hesab edir ki, məqsəd təşkilatın fəaliyyətilə əlaqədar da Qubad İbadoğluna yeni ittihamlar irəli sürməkdir.
Baş verənlərlə bağlı Qubad İbadoğlunun qardaşı Qalib Bayramov Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində danışır.
