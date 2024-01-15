Vadim Dubnov, Radio Liberty columnist, Caucasus expert
Theses of the latest interview with Ilham Aliyev and reaction from Yerevan – Vadim Dubnov at 21:00 in "Çətin sual"
15 January 2024
Following the devastating fire at the Republican Perinatal Center on January 9, criminal charges have been brought against three officials responsible for the management of the medical institution. The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case, citing violations of fire safety rules that resulted in the loss of lives and significant material damage.
10 January 2024
In a mounting diplomatic standoff, official Paris has accused Azerbaijan of unjustly detaining a French citizen, Martin Ryan, demanding his immediate release. The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, Ayhan Hajizade, dismissed these allegations, asserting that the claims by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs are groundless and amount to interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and its legitimate investigative process.
Növbədənkənar prezident seçkilərində namizəd statusuna iddiaçılar Mərkəzi Seçki Komissiyasının binası qarşısında etiraz aksiyası keçirərək jurnalistlərə bildiriblər ki, MSK qəsdən onların namizədliklərini qeydiyyata almaq istəmir.
28 December 2023
Baku/28.12.23/Turan: In a tit-for-tat diplomatic move, Azerbaijan has declared two employees of the French Embassy in Baku persona non grata, prompting a swift response from France, which reciprocated with similar measures against two Azerbaijani Embassy staffers in Paris. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on December 27, acknowledging Azerbaijan's decision while vehemently denying the allegations put forth by Baku.
