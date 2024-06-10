Xəyallardakı Türk-Turan birliyi reallaşarsa Azərbaycana nə verəcək? – Yasəmən Qaraqoyunlu saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Filosof alim Yasəmən Qaraqoyunlu son məqaləsində yazır ki, Prezident İlham Əliyevin gələcəklə bağlı çizdiyi vizyonu dəstəkləyir. “Nə Avropa nə Rusiya. Nə AvroAtlantik Sistem, nə Avrasiya. Yolumuz Türk-Turan Birliyinə doğrudur.”
İyunun 6-da dövlət başçısı İlham Əliyev Türkdilli Dövlətlərin Parlament Assambleyasının (TÜRKPA) nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüşdə deyib ki, Azərbaycan Avropa ailəsinə üzv olmaq istəmir. Bunu isə bir çox ekspertlər Azərbaycan Rusiyaya doğru gedir kimi yorumlayır. Ancaq Yasəmən Qaraqoyunlu ekspertlərlə razılaşmır. Azərbaycanın yolunun Türk-Turan Birliyinə doğru olduğunu deyir. Yasəmən xanım məqaləsində həm də onu vurğulayır ki, Rusiya Türk Birliyi qarşısında ən böyük əngəldir.
Yasəmən Qaraqoyunlu Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində məqaləsində yazdığı fikirləri şərh edir.
-
-
