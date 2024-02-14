Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony
Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis.
"Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
"Putting my hand on the holy Koran, I swear to be committed to the national-spiritual values and traditions created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries, to cherish them constantly," Aliyev continued.
Aliyev then delivered a speech, assuming the office of the head of state for the fifth term.
Leave a review
-
-
- Economics
- 14 February 2024 13:11
Politics
-
The United States on Wednesday reacted to Russia's decision to put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, among others, on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments.
-
- 14 February 2024, 18:07
Today, Jeyhun Bayramov, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.
-
Ilham Aliyev's inaugural speech was reduced to recalling the stages of the struggle for Karabakh and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. He recalled that Armenia still has forces dreaming of revenge, so Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen the army and is ready to bring a potential aggressor to senses at any time.
-
- 14 February 2024, 16:52
The Russian Foreign Ministry is seriously concerned about the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which led to the deaths of servicemen, and urges Baku and Yerevan to exercise restraint and de-escalation steps in order to avoid further deterioration of the situation, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on Wednesday.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-14
Некоторые граждане которые покинули страну по политическим мотивам среди них есть и именитые персоны критикуют оппозицию что оппозиция не участвовала в выборах а какой толк участия ??? сколько не бросай бюллетеней ящик с именем Али Керимли это так к примеру все равно из ящика выйдет Ильхам Алиев...На протяжении десятилетий эта власть старалось раз и навсегда покончить с оппозицией и для этого задейстовалао не мало ресурсов кого то подкупила кого то в тюрьму кого то пытали итд...Во первых оппозицию не допустили бы на выборы пример Тофиг Ягублу Губад Ибадоглу даже и Али Керимли не пустили бы во вторых за нашей властью стоит Россия которая не хочет политических изменений в Азербайджане Россия не дала бы чтоб изменилось политическая ситуация в Азербайджане в третьих народ очень сильно запуган и к протесту не готов и пока ситуация в России не изменится пока Путин не уйдет на пост совете почти ничего не изменится...Возьмем Грузию сейчас какой то гибрид страна не поймешь то ли она хочет на запад то подчиняется Москве Саломе Зурабешвили президент страны Западный человек Иванешвили говорят подчиняется Кремлю и влияние его на страну большое Саакашвили в тюрьме это говорит о том что Российское влияние еще сильное в Грузии...Пашинян вроде западный человек России это не нравится...Ну и Кремлю нужны чтоб на пост совете сидели те люди которые подчинялись бы России...