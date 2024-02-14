  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony

President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis.

"Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.

"Putting my hand on the holy Koran, I swear to be committed to the national-spiritual values and traditions created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries, to cherish them constantly," Aliyev continued.

Aliyev then delivered a speech, assuming the office of the head of state for the fifth term.

    Некоторые граждане которые покинули страну по политическим мотивам среди них есть и именитые персоны критикуют оппозицию что оппозиция не участвовала в выборах а какой толк участия ??? сколько не бросай бюллетеней ящик с именем Али Керимли это так к примеру все равно из ящика выйдет Ильхам Алиев...На протяжении десятилетий эта власть старалось раз и навсегда покончить с оппозицией и для этого задейстовалао не мало ресурсов кого то подкупила кого то в тюрьму кого то пытали итд...Во первых оппозицию не допустили бы на выборы пример Тофиг Ягублу Губад Ибадоглу даже и Али Керимли не пустили бы во вторых за нашей властью стоит Россия которая не хочет политических изменений в Азербайджане Россия не дала бы чтоб изменилось политическая ситуация в Азербайджане в третьих народ очень сильно запуган и к протесту не готов и пока ситуация в России не изменится пока Путин не уйдет на пост совете почти ничего не изменится...Возьмем Грузию сейчас какой то гибрид страна не поймешь то ли она хочет на запад то подчиняется Москве Саломе Зурабешвили президент страны Западный человек Иванешвили говорят подчиняется Кремлю и влияние его на страну большое Саакашвили в тюрьме это говорит о том что Российское влияние еще сильное в Грузии...Пашинян вроде западный человек России это не нравится...Ну и Кремлю нужны чтоб на пост совете сидели те люди которые подчинялись бы России...

