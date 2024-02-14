Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony

President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis.

"Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.

"Putting my hand on the holy Koran, I swear to be committed to the national-spiritual values and traditions created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries, to cherish them constantly," Aliyev continued.

Aliyev then delivered a speech, assuming the office of the head of state for the fifth term.