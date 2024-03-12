Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl saat 18:00-da Çətin sualda
Sosial şəbəkələrdə həyəcan yaradan çağırışlar edən qrup peyda olub. Belə ki, "Telegram"da "Халифат Азeрбайджан" adlı qrupun paylaşımları insanlar arasında təşviş yaradıb.
Həmin qrup sözügedən platformadan peylaşımlar edərək məktəblərə basqın edəcəklərini, şagirdləri öldürəcəklərini bildiriblər. Onların bir neçə məktəbin nömrəsini yazaraq bildiriblər ki, həmin məktəblərə və Bakıdakı Mall-lardan birinə basqın edəcəklər.
“Biz beş, ya da 25 nəfər ola bilərik. Polis bizi tuta bilməz. Sizin boğazınızı üzəcəyik, öz məktəblərinizdə məhv olacaqsınız" deyə, mesajda bildirilir.
DİN- dən bildirilib ki, məsələ dərhal nəzarətə götürülüb və araşdırılır.
İnsanlar arasında belə təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir və məqsədləri nədir?
Təhlükəsizlik məsələləri üzrə ekspert İlham İsmayıl Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
