    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(13 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Difficult question
  • Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl saat 18:00-da Çətin sualda
Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl saat 18:00-da Çətin sualda
A- A A+
AZ RU
Kamran Mahmudov
Kamran Mahmudov

Journalist

Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl saat 18:00-da Çətin sualda

Sosial şəbəkələrdə həyəcan yaradan çağırışlar edən qrup peyda olub. Belə ki, "Telegram"da "Халифат Азeрбайджан" adlı qrupun paylaşımları insanlar arasında təşviş yaradıb.

Həmin qrup sözügedən platformadan peylaşımlar edərək məktəblərə basqın edəcəklərini, şagirdləri öldürəcəklərini bildiriblər. Onların bir neçə məktəbin nömrəsini yazaraq bildiriblər ki, həmin məktəblərə və Bakıdakı Mall-lardan birinə basqın edəcəklər.

“Biz beş, ya da 25 nəfər ola bilərik. Polis bizi tuta bilməz. Sizin boğazınızı üzəcəyik, öz məktəblərinizdə məhv olacaqsınız" deyə, mesajda bildirilir.

DİN- dən bildirilib ki, məsələ dərhal nəzarətə götürülüb və araşdırılır.

İnsanlar arasında belə təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir və məqsədləri nədir?

Təhlükəsizlik məsələləri üzrə ekspert İlham İsmayıl Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.

Leave a review

Difficult question

  • Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan. What will it bring to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan? Difficult question
    • 12 March 2024, 19:26

    Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan. What will it bring to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan?

    As a diplomatic step designed to change the regional dynamics, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an important visit to Azerbaijan on March 11. This meeting of the heads of the two states, Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, not only underlined the friendly relations between their peoples, but also marked a new era of cooperation.

    Read more
  • What caused the recent arrests? Difficult question
    • 11 March 2024, 21:24

    What caused the recent arrests?

    Recent arrests of several Toplum TV employees and members of the III Republika Platform have sparked concerns and raised questions about media freedom and government control in Azerbaijan. The arrests, which occurred on March 6 and 7, have drawn attention to the growing tension between independent media outlets and the Azerbaijani authorities.

    Read more
  • Is the closure of Toplum TV Baku's response to the Council of Europe? Difficult question
    • 7 March 2024, 21:20

    Is the closure of Toplum TV Baku's response to the Council of Europe?

    The Council of Europe's Platform for Promoting the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists recently released its annual report titled "Freedom of the Press in Europe: It's time to change the situation," shedding light on the state of media freedom across the continent. Azerbaijan finds itself under the spotlight within the section of the report focusing on impunity for the murders of journalists and harassment faced by media professionals.

    Read more
  • Why was Toplum TV shut down? Difficult question
    • 7 March 2024, 14:46

    Why was Toplum TV shut down?

    In a disturbing turn of events, law enforcement officers in Azerbaijan launched a series of raids on Toplum TV offices and the homes of its employees on March 6, sending shockwaves through the country's media landscape. The raids, conducted without the presence of lawyers and reportedly without proper documentation, culminated in the detention of several individuals associated with the TV channel and the III Republican Platform, a civil society organization.

    Read more

Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line