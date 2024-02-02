Contact
Russia says it has evidence US Patriot missiles downed its military transport plane
Exclusive-China tells Ukraine to remove its firms from 'sponsors of war' list
Tbilisi castling
BOTAŞ will help Turkmenistan to transport gas through Azerbaijan to Europe
Chairman of Accounting Chamber received delegation of two international organizations
SOCAR's new bonds bought and sold on secondary market 700 times
U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle
Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad
SOCAR bondholders earned over $10 million
‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package
U.S. Silent About Azerbaijan's Forthcoming Snap Elections
The EBRD provided a loan to ASCO without receiving a state guarantee for it
Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan rises by 28%
Foreign currencies rates fixed by Central Bank
In World,
13:17
10
Russia says it has evidence US Patriot missiles downed its military transport plane
In World,
13:08
41
Exclusive-China tells Ukraine to remove its firms from 'sponsors of war' list
Caucasus,
12:47
137
Tbilisi castling
The Caspian Basin,
12:42
108
BOTAŞ will help Turkmenistan to transport gas through Azerbaijan to Europe
Finance,
12:35
96
Chairman of Accounting Chamber received delegation of two international organizations
Finance,
12:21
127
SOCAR's new bonds bought and sold on secondary market 700 times
Politics,
12:16
131
U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle
Politics,
12:15
111
Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
Politics,
11:56
244
"Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad
Economics,
11:39
164
SOCAR bondholders earned over $10 million
Politics,
11:21
212
‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package
Politics,
10:58
309
U.S. Silent About Azerbaijan's Forthcoming Snap Elections
Economics,
10:41
196
The EBRD provided a loan to ASCO without receiving a state guarantee for it
Finance,
10:31
158
Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan rises by 28%
Finance,
10:28
213
Foreign currencies rates fixed by Central Bank
In World,
09:17
170
Turkish Court Delivers Verdict on Plagiarism Case, Casting Shadow on Esteemed Author Elif Şafak
Energy,
07:58
113
The ninth interest payment of SOCAR to bondholders
Energy,
07:56
106
“Wood Mackenzie” predicts leadership in oil production
Energy,
07:53
114
Azerbaijan has extended the zeroing of customs duties on jet fuel imports until 2025
Energy,
07:50
133
LUKOIL expands gas station network in Azerbaijan
Energy,
07:48
125
Turkiye has expressed a desire to purchase Turkmen gas
Energy,
07:45
93
In 2023, Russia has reduced gas production by 5.3%
Energy,
07:43
115
In 2023, Russia ranked the third in terms of pipe gas supplies to Europe
Energy,
07:40
98
In 2023, Iranian oil exports increased by 50%
Energy,
07:37
96
Europe has taken 35 bcm of gas from UGS since the beginning of the heating season
Energy,
07:34
120
Russian oil imports to the United States have been recognized as legal
Energy,
07:31
94
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Shell's revenues amounted to about $79 billion
Difficult question,
01 February, 22:34
645
The search for "spies" of pro-government media, events on the agenda...
Social,
01 February, 16:43
679
Satisfied and dissatisfied with the OSCE election report...
Caucasus,
01 February, 16:40
565
Armenia-Azerbaijan: Constitutional War
Politics,
01 February, 16:35
592
The ECHR has declared unlawful the criminal prosecution of the theologian Sardar Babayev
In World,
01 February, 16:24
278
The Kremlin announced a dialogue with Türkiye over the closure of bank accounts
Social,
01 February, 16:09
586
Indian pilots hurried to get to Baku
Social,
01 February, 16:04
464
The campaign "White Suits Girls Best" has received an award from international journalists!
Economics,
01 February, 16:00
380
Fitch Ratings confirms SGC's long-term rating
Politics,
01 February, 15:58
460
Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament in Baku
In World,
01 February, 15:49
196
Official: Russia launches 5 attacks with chemical weapons on southeastern front lines in past day
In World,
01 February, 15:27
233
Turkey still interested in Eurofighters despite progress on US F-16s
Politics,
01 February, 15:16
580
The Declaration of Independence of Armenia and the Constitution violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – I.Aliyev
Politics,
01 February, 15:08
692
Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe if the delegation's right to vote is not restored – Ilham Aliyev
In World,
01 February, 14:54
193
US charges Chinese nationals with smuggling US-made electronics to Iran
Social,
01 February, 14:52
431
Illegal import of jewelry has been prevented
Politics,
01 February, 14:51
559
The European Union put Orban in his place: 50 billion euros have been allocated to Ukraine
In World,
01 February, 14:46
272
Anti-war Putin rival Nadezhdin says he has enough signatures to run for president
Economics,
01 February, 14:34
418
Passenger traffic by rail continues to grow
Social,
01 February, 14:29
241
The weather on Friday
In World,
01 February, 14:26
684
Ukraine launches massive Storm Shadow missile attack on Crimea
Economics,
01 February, 13:59
398
Zero duty for jet fuel has been extended
Politics,
01 February, 13:55
587
Senator Ben Cardin initiated legislation to protect human rights defenders around the globe
Economics,
01 February, 13:37
406
The Cabinet of Ministers approved 18 criteria for determining risk groups of goods
