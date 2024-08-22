Who and why abused the mother who lost her son in the "Tartar case"?

On August 15, Valida Akhmedova, a resident of the Tartar district, along with her sick son, was subjected to violence by the police. She was held at the police station for more than six hours. Valida Akhmedova herself reported this.

The 58-year-old Valida Akhmedova is the mother of Elchin Guliyev, who died as a result of mass torture of soldiers in Tartar in May 2017.

Valida Akhmedova recounted the incident on the program "Difficult Question," hosted by Kamran Mahmudov.

According to her, on August 15, Valida Akhmedova and her son, who suffers from a mental disorder, were on their way to purchase medication at a pharmacy near the Icheri Sheher metro station when they were detained by the police. The police's actions shocked Valida Akhmedova's son, worsening his condition. Without any grounds, the police detained the woman and her sick son and kept them at the station for over six hours.

She believes the police were likely motivated by attempts from the families of victims of the "Tartar case" to hold a protest near the President's office (located just 50-100 meters from the Icheri Sheher metro station), demanding that the organizers of the "Tartar massacre" be identified and punished.

Valida Akhmedova claims there is more than enough evidence to initiate criminal proceedings and arrest those who organized the torture of soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan over alleged ties with Armenian intelligence and espionage in its favor. She refers to Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, former Chief of General Staff Najmaddin Sadigov, the military prosecutor of the republic Khanlar Veliyev, and his deputy Shafayat Imranov.

"Despite the evidence, and despite the fact that seven years have passed since the crime, its organizers not only remain free but also continue to hold their positions in the government," Valida Akhmedova said indignantly.