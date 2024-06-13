A tourist complex of mud volcanoes has been opened

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a new tourist complex dedicated to mud volcanoes in the village of Gobustan, situated in the Absheron region of Azerbaijan. This initiative underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting its unique natural heritage and fostering tourism opportunities within the country.

During the opening ceremony, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev provided President Aliyev with a comprehensive overview of the development undertaken within the complex. The complex, sprawling over 12 hectares of land, hosts various amenities aimed at enhancing the visitor experience while showcasing the geological wonders of the region.

Azerbaijan boasts a rich array of over 350 mud volcanoes, out of more than 2,000 known worldwide, with a significant concentration in the eastern part of the country and the Caspian Sea. These natural phenomena are prominently featured within the Mud Volcanoes Tourist Complex, allowing visitors to witness firsthand the geological marvels of the "Gylynj" mud volcanoes, characterized by eight hills aligned in a row.

The infrastructure within the complex includes an administrative building, a tourist information center, and an exhibition hall showcasing the diverse facets of Azerbaijan's natural heritage. The exhibition hall offers insights into the characteristics and healing properties of mud volcanoes, alongside displays of rare minerals collected from across the country. Moreover, workshops on pottery and oil painting are set to be organized, enriching the cultural experience for visitors.

Of particular interest is the exhibition hall dedicated to the region's natural history, featuring original exhibits of animal skeletons representing Azerbaijani and global fauna, dried insects, reptiles, and amphibians. This exhibit not only highlights Azerbaijan's biodiversity but also educates visitors on the importance of wildlife conservation efforts.

Additionally, the complex features a restaurant with a capacity for 110 people, a pedestrian pathway for leisurely exploration, and a panoramic viewing point offering stunning vistas of the surrounding mud volcanoes. To facilitate visitor access, a parking lot has been constructed, complemented by the provision of environmentally friendly ATV excursions, allowing tourists to traverse the rugged terrain with ease.