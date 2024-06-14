Prosecutor's Office investigates murder version of missing soldier Jeyhun Huseynov

The investigation into the death of soldier Jeyhun Huseynov is conducted under Article 120.2.12 (murder with aggravating circumstances) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported on 14 June.

Forensic-medical, complex forensic-ballistic, dactyloscopic and traceological examinations and other investigative actions have been appointed in the case.

As a reminder, Huseynov went missing while on duty on 9 June on the border with Armenia in the direction of Gunnyut village of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. On 11 June, the soldier was found dead. No information was given as to the cause of death.