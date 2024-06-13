The Ministry of Defence again reported about exchange of fire in Nakhchivan

On 13 June at 19:50 Armenian Armed Forces units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov village of Babek district of Nakhchivan.

The Azerbaijani side took retaliatory measures, the Defence Ministry's press service said.

In turn, the Armenian Military Ministry denied the report of shelling in Nakhchivan.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported about shelling of the territory of Nakhchivan from three directions.

