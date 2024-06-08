On June 6, 2024, the Chingiz Mustafayev Club in Sheki was abuzz with reverence and nostalgia as it hosted a memorial evening to mark the 100th anniversary of the distinguished Azerbaijani statesman, Nazim Hajiyev. This event, organized by the Sheki Regional Scientific Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) and the Sheki Encyclopedia, brought together an array of notable personalities, including Hajiyev's son, Aydin Hajiyev, president of ANS Group of Companies and founder of VMF Natural Frequencies, Vahid Mustafayev, and the director of the Sheki Regional Scientific Center of National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Yusif Shukurlu.

The event saw the attendance of up to 100 guests, a testament to Hajiyev’s enduring legacy and the high regard in which he is held. The evening began with heartfelt speeches from various dignitaries who expressed their gratitude to the event organizers, particularly Khayal Velibayov and Rahim Hasanov of the Sheki Regional Scientific Center of NASA, and Khatira Akbarova, the founder of the miniature museum "Memory of the Motherland." Their efforts ensured the success of the commemorative evening.

The highlight of the evening was the screening of a film titled "The History of a Castle," produced in 2019. This documentary provided an intimate look at the life and contributions of Nazim Hajiyev, capturing the essence of his work and his impact on Azerbaijan. The audience watched in silence, reflecting on the milestones and achievements of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation.

Following the film, the commemoration moved to the "Memory of the Motherland" miniature museum. Here, attendees were given a closer look at Nazim Hajiyev’s personal artifacts and masterpieces, offering a tangible connection to the past. The display was a poignant reminder of Hajiyev’s influence and the personal side of a public figure who had dedicated his life to his country.

Guests were then invited to a dessert table, where they mingled and shared their own stories and memories of Nazim Hajiyev. The informal setting provided an opportunity for personal connections and reflections, enhancing the sense of community and shared heritage. The evening concluded with a photo session with Aydin Hajiyev, providing a lasting memento of the gathering.

This memorial evening was not only a celebration of the centenary of Nazim Hajiyev, but also a confirmation of the values he defended and the legacy he left behind. He stressed the importance of remembering and honoring those who made a significant contribution to the history and culture of the country. The event highlighted the collective commitment to preserving and glorifying Azerbaijan's rich heritage.

As Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan for ideology, Nazim Hajiyev in December 1960 opposed the actions of the Armenian Diaspora abroad, the leadership of the Armenian SSR, as well as a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU Anastas Mikoyan, aimed at separating Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan and transferring it to Armenia In 1961, in the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU, he justified the historical and legal affiliation of Nagorno-Karabakh and Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan and retained it as part of the Azerbaijani SSR.

Nazim Hajiyev died on July 30, 1962 as a result of an improperly performed surgical operation in January 1961.