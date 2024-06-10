The dates of the V International Women's Documentary Film Festival "Sevil"

have been announced. The long-awaited V International Women's Documentary Film Festival "Sevil" will be held from July 5 to 12, 2024 in many cities of Azerbaijan, including Baku, Shaki, Lankaran and Shabran. For the fifth year now, the International Women's Documentary Film Festival, commonly known as "Sevil", continues to provide a vibrant platform to showcase strong stories and amplify voices that often go unheard.

Every year, the festival showcases a variety of documentaries that address gender issues, raise awareness and promote dialogue through the art of filmmaking. This year's festival promises to be no exception, and special attention will be paid to competitive films in three categories: local short documentary, international short documentary and feature-length documentary. The festival's "Selections from Festivals" section will feature award-winning films from famous world festivals that will provide Azerbaijani viewers with a rich cinematic experience.

The festival will host many international guests, including filmmakers, critics and industry professionals, which will create an atmosphere of cultural exchange and cooperation. In addition to the screenings, "Sevil" will offer master classes from world-renowned film industry experts, panel discussions on a variety of topics and communication opportunities aimed at supporting the development of local cinema.

Since its foundation in 2020, the International Women's Documentary Film Festival "Sevil" has created a unique space within the framework of the festival program dedicated to solving gender issues through exciting documentaries. The festival's mission is not only to present high-quality films, but also to engage the public in meaningful discussions about the problems and triumphs of women and underrepresented groups.

Through its screenings, discussions and other events, "Sevil" strives to elevate the documentary film sector in Azerbaijan, promoting this art form as a powerful tool for social change. This year we promise to continue this tradition by offering viewers the opportunity to explore important issues and celebrate the work of filmmakers who tell important stories.

As the festival approaches, the expectation of a week filled with inspiring films and instructive conversations grows. The International Women's Documentary Film Festival "Sevil" is ready to once again have a significant impact on the cultural life of Azerbaijan and beyond.