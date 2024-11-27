The European Union Delegation organises a European National Costumes Exhibition
The European Union Delegation organises a European National Costumes Exhibition
The European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States will organise the first exhibition of the European national costumes within the fifth edition of the “FantazEU” Cultural Heritage Festival.
The exhibition is aimed at introducing the Azerbaijani audience to the world of the European traditional costumes that came to us through the centuries. The Embassies of Bulgaria, Czechia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia provided their national costumes which feature their traditions from different historical periods, demonstrate a diversity and cultural experience of EU nations.
“National costume is a reflection of the history of the nation. It is formed under the influence of social and economic, cultural and historical, natural and geographical factors. That is the reason why the national costume becomes a source for learning culture of different countries. We hope that the exhibition will help our Azerbaijani visitors to learn more about the national culture and folklore of the EU Member State countries,” said EU Ambassador Peter Michalko.
The exhibition of the European national costumes will be open to public free of charge at the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan named after Zeynalabdin Tagiyev (4 Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Street) from 11.00-17.00 from 27-30 November.
The programme of the FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival includes also organisation of arts exhibitions, live arts workshops, online city tours from EU countries, etc. The updated information about the events of the FantazEU Festival is available from the Facebook page of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan https://www.facebook.com/EUDelegationtoAzerbaijan/.
The Arts Council of Azerbaijan is providing organisational support under a contract financed by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan.
