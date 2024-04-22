A glimmer of hope is emerging in a region fraught with historical tensions as Azerbaijan and Armenia take steps to resolve border disputes. An important event was the holding on April 19 of the eighth meeting of the State Commission for the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, respectively. This meeting marked progress in the delimitation of the border, with both sides striving to bring it into line with the former inter-republican border established in Soviet times.

At the meeting, a key agreement was reached on the passage of sections of the border between specific settlements: Baganis, Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber. It is planned that these sections will be aligned with the historical border, and the official description will be completed by May 15, 2024. It is important to note that both countries adhere to the principles set out in the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991, which underlines their commitment to a peaceful settlement.

However, the path to peace is not without difficulties. Preparatory work for the return of four villages in Gazakh has sparked protests, as evidenced by recent demonstrations. According to reports, the Armenian Armed Forces have begun withdrawing troops from the region, which is accompanied by ongoing demining efforts. Such events have raised expectations among the affected communities, although they have met resistance from those who seek to maintain the status quo.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Armenian authorities have deployed forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Tavush region, which indicates a commitment to compliance with the agreement. Political commentator Oktay Gasimov in the program "A difficult Question" emphasizes the importance of these events, emphasizing the potential for positive results in strengthening lasting peace. Gasimov highly appreciates the absence of intermediaries in the negotiation process, suggesting a direct dialogue between the two countries as a promising step forward.

Looking ahead, we should pay attention to the fate of four Azerbaijani villages, as well as the Armenian enclave of Bashkend (Artsvashen). Gasimov expects a settlement within the framework of the border delimitation process, stressing the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation.

However, problems persist, as evidenced by recent tensions and political rhetoric. Gasimov criticizes the protesters as Russia's "fifth column," warning against divisive rhetoric that undermines the broader goals of peace and reconciliation. Such statements, he argues, contradict the interests of both Armenia and its people.