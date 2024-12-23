In a striking interview with Russian state media, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized a European Parliament resolution condemning the repression of civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan. He also rebuked calls for sanctions, prompting heated reactions both at home and abroad.

An interview conducted by Dmitry Kiselyov, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya agency, whom many consider a pro-Kremlin propagandist, sparked a discussion about geopolitical signals and Aliyev's domestic policy. Political analyst Arastun Orujlu, speaking on the program “A Difficult Question,” offered a scathing critique of the president’s remarks, framing them as a calculated effort to appease Moscow.

Orujlu noted that the timing of the interview, shortly after military developments in Syria, was unlikely coincidental. The questions focused heavily on Turkey and its potential military presence in Azerbaijan—a topic laden with geopolitical implications. When asked about the need for a Turkish military base, Aliyev dismissed the idea, stating Azerbaijan does not require such support.

Orujlu, however, criticized this response as shortsighted, arguing that Aliyev should have framed the issue in legal terms, citing Azerbaijani laws that prohibit foreign bases. “Instead, he linked it to NATO, giving the impression of aligning against the West. The interviewer’s goal was to extract pro-Russian, anti-Turkish, and anti-NATO rhetoric, and Aliyev willingly obliged,” Orujlu asserted.

The president’s comments on Azerbaijan’s strategic partnerships were equally contentious. By equating its ties with Turkey to those with Russia, Aliyev appeared to downplay the significance of the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance, a move that analysts like Orujlu interpreted as a nod to Moscow’s influence.

The interview also touched on sensitive domestic issues, including the government’s crackdown on civil society. Aliyev appeared to acknowledge his administration’s involvement in the arrests of activists, journalists, and civil society leaders.

“Aliyev essentially admitted that these persecutions are sanctioned by him and that he is fully aware of them,” Orujlu remarked. This rare acknowledgment has drawn criticism from human rights groups, who view it as emblematic of Azerbaijan’s tightening authoritarian grip.

Orujlu further lambasted Aliyev’s emphasis on promoting Russian-language education and culture in Azerbaijan, calling it a “disrespectful” move toward the country’s statehood. “A nation’s language is its most fundamental attribute of identity,” he argued, warning that such policies risk undermining Azerbaijan’s cultural independence.

The analyst also criticized Aliyev’s harsh rhetoric toward Armenia, which he contrasted with the conciliatory tone of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “Aliyev’s policy toward Armenia mirrors the Kremlin’s playbook, and it does not serve Azerbaijan’s long-term interests,” Orujlu said, adding that the interview reflected a broader failure to chart an independent and balanced foreign policy.

For many observers, the interview was emblematic of a leader caught between competing pressures—balancing Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Russia while fending off Western criticism. Yet, the broader concern remains: how these messages shape Azerbaijan’s international standing and its internal stability.

As the country navigates its complex geopolitical landscape, the fallout from this interview underscores the challenges of maintaining sovereignty and balancing alliances in a region fraught with historical and political tensions.