Gürcüstan hakimiyyəti Qərbdən uzaqlaşmaq yolunu tutub? – Samirə Bayramova saat Çətin sualda
Gürcüstan parlamenti mayın 14-də “Xarici təsirin şəffaflığı haqqında” qanun layihəsini üçüncü oxunuşda qəbul etdi. Amma buna baxmayaraq Gürcüstanda etirazlar səngimir. Yüzlərlə etirazçı parlament binasının önünə toplaşaraq qanunun qəbuluna yox deyir.
Parlamentdə 84 deputat lehinə, 30 deputat isə qanunun əleyhinə səs verib. Bununla da qanun layihəsinin parlamentdə müzakirəsi prosesi başa çatıb. Layihə imzalanmaq üçün Prezidentə təqdim olunacaq. Prezident Salome Zurabişvili isə qanuna veto qoyacağını bildirib.
“Xarici təsirin şəffaflığı” layihəsinin müəllifi və təşəbbüskarı “Gürcü arzusu” fraksiyasıdır.
Avropa Birliyi və ABŞ bu qanun layihəsinə qarşı çıxıb.
Gürcüstanda baş verənlərlə bağlı ictimai- siyasi fəal Samirə Bayramova Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində danışır.
Difficult question
-
Rəsmi xəbərlərə görə, Azərbaycanda illik inflyasiya 1 %-dən aşağı enib. Bu ilin yanvar-aprel aylarında istehlak qiymətləri indeksi 2023-cü ilin eyni dövrü ilə müqayisədə 100,7 %, o cümlədən qida məhsulları, içkilər və tütün məmulatları üzrə 99,3 %, qeyri-qida məhsulları üzrə 101,3 %, əhaliyə göstərilmiş ödənişli xidmətlər üzrə 102,4 % təşkil edib. Dövlət Statistika Komitəsinn yaydığı məlumatda belə göstərilir.
-
In recent weeks, Armenia has witnessed a wave of protests sparked by the contentious demarcation and delimitation process on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. The Chairman of the European Party of Armenia, Tigran Khzmalyan, highlighted these issues during a segment of the program "A Difficult Question," attributing the unrest to widespread discontent with the current authorities.
-
- 13 May 2024, 23:10
On May 10-11, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, convened in Almaty for critical talks aimed at advancing peace and interstate relations between their countries. This meeting marked a continuation of efforts to address long-standing issues stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the broader goal of stabilizing relations in the region.
-
- 9 May 2024, 21:52
In a political revival that has captured the attention of Azerbaijan's opposition landscape, Isa Gambar has returned to lead the Musavat Party, a decade after stepping down due to term limits imposed by the party's charter. His uncontested election at the 11th congress of the Musavat Party on May 4 highlights both his enduring influence within the party and the challenges facing opposition groups in Azerbaijan.
Leave a review