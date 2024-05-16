Precipitation will continue on Friday

On May 17, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron in the morning, sometimes intense. Precipitation will stop by noon. The northwest wind will blow, gusty. The air temperature at night will be +11+13, and during the day it will be +14+17 degrees.

There will also be precipitation in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail. Snow is possible in the mountains. The wind is westerly, gusty.

In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +10+14 degrees at night, +17+22 in the daytime. In the mountains at night from -1 to +3, in the daytime +5 + 10 degrees.