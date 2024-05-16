Precipitation will continue on Friday
On May 17, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron in the morning, sometimes intense. Precipitation will stop by noon. The northwest wind will blow, gusty. The air temperature at night will be +11+13, and during the day it will be +14+17 degrees.
There will also be precipitation in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail. Snow is possible in the mountains. The wind is westerly, gusty.
In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +10+14 degrees at night, +17+22 in the daytime. In the mountains at night from -1 to +3, in the daytime +5 + 10 degrees.
A potential increase in Russian language classes in Azerbaijani schools has reignited discussions on education and national identity. Eshgi Bagirov, chairman of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, assured that there are adequate facilities and teachers for the Russian section in schools.
The international conference, hosted by Azercell, brought together international industry leaders in Baku The second iteration of the GSMA M360 Eurasia series in Azerbaijan commenced today. Similar to last year, the event is held with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsorship of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, bringing together executives from leading mobile and vertical sectors, as well as regulatory figures across the region in Baku.
At 23:25 on Wednesday, there was a signal of a strong fire in the store at the "Azadlyg" avenue of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
As Baku prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) on November 29, discussions are intensifying regarding the potential advancement of parliamentary elections, originally slated for the fall. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, has hinted multiple times that the elections might be rescheduled to accommodate the significant international event.
