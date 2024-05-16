Increase in Russian Language Classes Sparks Debate in Azerbaijan

A potential increase in Russian language classes in Azerbaijani schools has reignited discussions on education and national identity. Eshgi Bagirov, chairman of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, assured that there are adequate facilities and teachers for the Russian section in schools. "Today, there are 12,000 places in the Russian section across the country's educational institutions. The number of applicants has reached 10,000. The current demand is met. But in the new academic year, if staffing and teacher availability permit, the number of classes in the Russian section can be increased if necessary," Bagirov stated.

This move follows President Ilham Aliyev’s 2022 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Aliyev highlighted that approximately 340 schools in Azerbaijan teach in Russian, with over 140,000 students enrolled. "More than 15,000 citizens in Azerbaijan study in Russian language sections at universities. This is a crucial foundation for our relations and future ties because the Russian language has always united the countries of the former Soviet Union. Without knowledge of Russian, it will be very difficult for future generations to navigate these relationships," Aliyev emphasized.

Despite the strategic importance of maintaining Russian language education, some Azerbaijani citizens believe that state-funded schools should exclusively teach in the official Azerbaijani language.

Jeyhun Mammadov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education, downplayed the controversy. "Unfortunately, this issue is sometimes exaggerated and presented as a problem. But I don't see any problems here. If the demand for the Russian language increases, the number of classes can be increased. This is normal," he told Turan.

Mammadov acknowledged that many citizens perceive education in Russian as superior. "They have formed a stereotype that the quality of education in Russian is much higher. Therefore, they try to educate their children in Russian. In that sense, it is in demand today," he explained.

Mammadov also highlighted the political dimensions of the Russian language in Azerbaijan. "Our citizens should be careful when discussing this topic today. If someone thinks that we should be enemies with Russia and declare war on the Russian language, these ideas are fundamentally wrong. Russia is our neighbor, and protecting relations with it is crucial for our own security."

Education expert Kamran Asadov suggested that improving the quality of Azerbaijani language education should be a priority. "True, some view education in Russian as fashionable. Many think that studying in Russian will make their children smarter. But this is not the case," Asadov told RFE.

He noted a decline in the previous generation of skilled teachers. "In my opinion, it is more practical for children to prioritize learning English over Russian. Russian can be an additional language, but it is wrong to strive for a general education in Russian. Especially if a child lives and works in Azerbaijan, they should study in their own language. Learning additional languages can be beneficial for their future," Asadov argued.

Asadov stressed that improving textbook quality and teaching methods in Azerbaijani sections is essential. "Parents seek environments where their children will not face negative situations. The Russian-language section tends to have a more serious approach to books, both in terms of illustration and content. Random people or relatives should not be writing textbooks. These factors negatively affect teaching quality."

While the debate continues, Asadov urged against dramatizing the increase in Russian language classes. "The more languages each person knows, the better for them. As for Russian, it is spoken by people across one-sixth of the world's land area."