The President took the oath of office. The Cabinet of Ministers has resigned. What are the expectations?

The swearing-in ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 14 at the Milli Majlis, followed by the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers, has ignited speculation regarding the future course of the government. Analysts and political commentators are contemplating the expectations from the president and the potential for personnel changes within the government in light of these developments.

Political commentator Nasimi Mammadli, speaking on the "Difficult Question" program, shed light on the evolving political landscape in Azerbaijan. He drew attention to President Aliyev's recent remarks in a local TV interview, where he signaled the commencement of a "new era" in the country's modern history following the events of September 20. Mammadli echoed Aliyev's sentiment, emphasizing the pivotal shift in the country's trajectory with the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

According to Mammadli, the resolution of the longstanding Karabakh issue opens the door to addressing other pressing challenges facing Azerbaijan. He highlighted three key priorities: combating corruption and bribery, ensuring social justice, and establishing economic freedoms and fundamental rights. Mammadli views these priorities as instrumental in rejuvenating Azerbaijan's political landscape and fostering democratic governance.

Addressing concerns about the potential for political reform, Mammadli advocated for a gradual approach, emphasizing the need to adapt to new geopolitical realities without necessitating a change in the existing political regime. He underscored the transformative impact of recent geopolitical shifts on Azerbaijan's policymaking framework, urging a pragmatic approach to problem-solving within this evolving context.

Looking ahead, Mammadli anticipates President Aliyev's proactive leadership in mobilizing society to confront emerging challenges, building on the momentum generated during the 44-day war. He stressed the importance of societal reform alongside governmental initiatives, cautioning against outdated approaches that may impede progress in the new geopolitical landscape.

In Mammadli's assessment, aligning policy priorities with evolving geopolitical dynamics will be critical for navigating Azerbaijan's future trajectory. He emphasized the imperative for both the government and society to embrace change and adapt to the emerging realities to ensure sustainable development and stability for all citizens.