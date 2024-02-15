Bipartisan U.S. Congressional Resolution Demands Immediate Release Of Gubad Ibadoghlu
Bipartisan U.S. Congressional Resolution Demands Immediate Release Of Gubad Ibadoghlu
Twenty-one Members of the United States House of Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors of a resolution (H. RES. 1012) calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, a respected academic and economist who has been detained in Baku since last summer, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The resolution was introduced yesterday by Republican Representative David Rouzer to condemn the treatment of Mr Ibadoghlu by Azerbaijani government, and urging his immediate release.
According to the authors, Dr. Ibadoghlu, who along with his wife has been arrested by Azerbaijani authorities on July 23, 2023, and severely beaten while in police custody, was dubiously accused of multiple criminal acts without evidence, and remains imprisoned at the Baku Detention Center in extremely poor conditions while awaiting trial. His health continues to deteriorate significantly since his initial arrest, and he has not received adequate medical treatment for his conditions.
"Dr. Ibadoghlu has been repeatedly denied access to his legal counsel and a fair trial while in custody... Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Baku, alongside United States academic institutions and organizations in the international community, have expressed deep concerns regarding Dr. Ibadoghlu’s health and have demanded his immediate release... The wrongful detention of Dr. Ibadoghlu is a serious affront to human rights and academic freedom," reads the draft resolution.
The authors condemn the treatment of Dr. Ibadoghlu by the Azerbaijani government, their practice of wrongful detention, and their suppression of academic freedom and call for Dr. Ibadoghlu’s immediate and unconditional release.
The resolution also urges the Secretary of State to continue prioritizing Dr. Ibadoghlu’s well-being and release in all engagements with the Azeri govenrment.
-
- Politics
- 15 February 2024 17:36
-
Politics
-
- 16 February 2024, 13:54
The 60th International Security Conference, the world's most authoritative security forum, opens in Munich on 16 February. Note that it is attended by 180 high-ranking representatives, including heads of state and government from 50 countries.
-
- 16 February 2024, 12:10
Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.
-
- 16 February 2024, 10:57
The Biden administration confirmed on Thursday that it has intelligence indicating Russia is developing a capability to target satellites in space, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 February 2024, 10:55
Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan. The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.
Leave a review