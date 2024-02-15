The court rejected Gubad Ibadoglu's complaint about the confiscation of his phones
The Narimanov court of Baku rejected the complaint of the arrested oppositionist Gubad Ibadoglu that two phones were taken away from him during his detention.
Two personal "iPhones" were seized from Ibadoglu during his arrest, which have not yet been returned, a lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told reporters. According to her, the investigation demanded passwords to the phones, but Ibadoglu did not give them.
In December, the media published unflattering materials about Ibadoglu using photos and videos from these phones. The defense filed a lawsuit against the illegal seizure of phones, violation of property rights and interference in the personal life of a politician.
During the meeting, representatives of the investigation stated that the phones were attached to the case file as "evidence." The investigators said that only after the investigation is completed, the defense can get acquainted with the case materials.
