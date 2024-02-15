    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(22 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the accusations of the Armenian Prime Minister
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the accusations of the Armenian Prime Minister

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the accusations of the Armenian Prime Minister

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the accusations of the Armenian Prime Minister

The "groundless claims" made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a government meeting on February 15 are aimed at deliberately creating tension in the region, a comment by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Pashinyan's statement that Azerbaijan has occupied the territories of 31 villages of Armenia is "political manipulation." Armenia has obligations to return eight villages of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

Claims to territorial integrity are contained in the Constitution and other legislative acts of Armenia. "If the Armenian side is really interested in the peace process, it should abandon its claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the commentary says.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Security Conference opens in Munich Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 13:54

    Security Conference opens in Munich

    The 60th International Security Conference, the world's most authoritative security forum, opens in Munich on 16 February. Note that it is attended by 180 high-ranking representatives, including heads of state and government from 50 countries.

    Read more
  • Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 12:10

    Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

    Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

    Read more
  • Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 10:57

    Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms

    The Biden administration confirmed on Thursday that it has intelligence indicating Russia is developing a capability to target satellites in space, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

    Read more
  • Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 10:55

    Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

    Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan. The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti dəyişəcəkmi? – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line