The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the accusations of the Armenian Prime Minister

The "groundless claims" made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a government meeting on February 15 are aimed at deliberately creating tension in the region, a comment by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Pashinyan's statement that Azerbaijan has occupied the territories of 31 villages of Armenia is "political manipulation." Armenia has obligations to return eight villages of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

Claims to territorial integrity are contained in the Constitution and other legislative acts of Armenia. "If the Armenian side is really interested in the peace process, it should abandon its claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the commentary says.