An extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16
An extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16
On February 16, the Milli Majlis will convene an extraordinary meeting at 10.00. The agenda of the meeting has not been announced. However, in all likelihood, the parliamentarians will consider the proposal of President Ilham Aliyev on the appointment of a new prime minister.
-
-
- Politics
- 15 February 2024 17:32
Politics
-
- 16 February 2024, 13:54
The 60th International Security Conference, the world's most authoritative security forum, opens in Munich on 16 February. Note that it is attended by 180 high-ranking representatives, including heads of state and government from 50 countries.
-
- 16 February 2024, 12:10
Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.
-
- 16 February 2024, 10:57
The Biden administration confirmed on Thursday that it has intelligence indicating Russia is developing a capability to target satellites in space, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 February 2024, 10:55
Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan. The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.
Leave a review