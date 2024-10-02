What Could Iran's Attack on Israel Lead To?

Iran launched missile strikes on Israel. On October 1, the Israel Defense Forces called on the country's citizens to "remain vigilant and strictly follow the instructions of the command."

Air raid sirens were sounded across Israel, and the airspace over the country was closed. According to the Jerusalem Post, approximately 500 rockets were fired at Israel.

Israel did not take decisive action until the morning of October 2. During the night, a meeting of the military-political cabinet took place. For the first time, the meeting was held in a bunker called the "Crisis Management Center."

The meeting lasted about three hours. Participants were thoroughly briefed on the Iranian attack, which was larger in scale than the strike in April. The attendees concluded that the response should be "substantial." However, as reported by Israeli media, no specific retaliatory options were discussed.

Earlier, on the night of October 1, the Israeli army crossed the Lebanese border and launched a "limited" ground offensive against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

"The Israeli army has begun operations against terrorist targets and Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages near the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the Israeli army stated.

It appears that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah is expanding the conflict's geography, leading to heightened regional tensions.

This was discussed by political commentator Zardusht Alizade in the program Difficult Question. He is convinced that Israeli leadership believes that the main part of Hamas' military force has been destroyed and that now is the time to neutralize Hezbollah.

According to Alizade, Israel is systematically targeting the leaders of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), thereby weakening Iran's positions and silencing Syria.

"Israel is steadily advancing toward its goal of seizing Palestinian lands and destroying elements of the Palestinian state. And for this, it has a powerful ally in the United States," he stated.

Assessing Israel's role in the Middle East, the expert described it as the 51st state of America, a guarantor of its geopolitical and economic interests, and one of the pillars of Western dominance in the Middle East and the Arab world.

In his opinion, in the event of an escalation of the conflict—something Israel is actively encouraging to provoke U.S. involvement—Israel would not engage in a direct confrontation with Iran alone, understanding that it cannot handle Iran without America. However, the Biden administration is reluctant to get involved in this conflict.