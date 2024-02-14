What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family?

The recent horrific events in the Khatai district of Baku have sent shockwaves through Azerbaijani society, sparking widespread discussions about mental health, treatment options, and the tragic consequences of untreated illnesses. The murder of five family members by Ahmed Akhmedov has reignited the debate on the adequacy of mental health care in the country.

Relatives of the victims have come forward, shedding light on Ahmed Akhmedov's history of mental health issues. Reports indicate that he had previously stabbed a teenager, signaling underlying disturbances long before the recent tragedy unfolded. Ahmed had suffered a head injury during a sports competition years ago, which led to the onset of mental health problems. Despite this, his family had been reluctant to seek professional help, opting instead to manage his condition within the confines of their home.

Ahmed Akhmedov's employment as a taxi driver adds another layer to this already complex narrative. The fact that he held down a job while grappling with mental health challenges underscores the pervasive stigma and lack of understanding surrounding such conditions. It also raises questions about the accessibility of mental health support services for individuals in similar circumstances.

Psychiatrist Azad Izazade has been vocal about the need for comprehensive mental health care and continuous supervision for individuals with psychiatric disorders. In an interview with the program "Difficult Question" he highlighted Ahmed Akhmedov's history of treatment in Moscow and the importance of consistent medication and monitoring in managing such conditions. Izazade's analysis suggests that Ahmed's actions may have been a result of untreated psychosis, possibly exacerbated by a brain injury-induced schizophrenia.

The tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved mental health care infrastructure and increased public awareness. Ahmed Akhmedov's descent into violence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting mental health issues within our communities. It also emphasizes the critical role of early intervention and ongoing treatment in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.