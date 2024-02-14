What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family?
The recent horrific events in the Khatai district of Baku have sent shockwaves through Azerbaijani society, sparking widespread discussions about mental health, treatment options, and the tragic consequences of untreated illnesses. The murder of five family members by Ahmed Akhmedov has reignited the debate on the adequacy of mental health care in the country.
Relatives of the victims have come forward, shedding light on Ahmed Akhmedov's history of mental health issues. Reports indicate that he had previously stabbed a teenager, signaling underlying disturbances long before the recent tragedy unfolded. Ahmed had suffered a head injury during a sports competition years ago, which led to the onset of mental health problems. Despite this, his family had been reluctant to seek professional help, opting instead to manage his condition within the confines of their home.
Ahmed Akhmedov's employment as a taxi driver adds another layer to this already complex narrative. The fact that he held down a job while grappling with mental health challenges underscores the pervasive stigma and lack of understanding surrounding such conditions. It also raises questions about the accessibility of mental health support services for individuals in similar circumstances.
Psychiatrist Azad Izazade has been vocal about the need for comprehensive mental health care and continuous supervision for individuals with psychiatric disorders. In an interview with the program "Difficult Question" he highlighted Ahmed Akhmedov's history of treatment in Moscow and the importance of consistent medication and monitoring in managing such conditions. Izazade's analysis suggests that Ahmed's actions may have been a result of untreated psychosis, possibly exacerbated by a brain injury-induced schizophrenia.
The tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved mental health care infrastructure and increased public awareness. Ahmed Akhmedov's descent into violence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting mental health issues within our communities. It also emphasizes the critical role of early intervention and ongoing treatment in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.
Leave a review
Difficult question
-
- 13 February 2024, 22:35
Recent skirmishes near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have reignited concerns over regional stability, prompting speculation and analysis from political commentators. The exchange of fire resulted in casualties on both sides, with the Armenian Defense Ministry reporting the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to others. In response to perceived provocations, Azerbaijan initiated a retaliatory operation, destroying an Armenian combat post allegedly responsible for shelling Azerbaijani positions.
-
- 12 February 2024, 23:19
In a recent interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev hinted at the dawn of a new era, suggesting a departure from historical successes to chart new aspirations for Azerbaijan's future. President Aliyev underscored that this transformative phase commenced post-September 20, advocating for fresh objectives to match this shift. He cautioned against dwelling on past glories, emphasizing the imperative of setting novel goals tailored to contemporary realities.
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:56
The recently concluded presidential elections in Azerbaijan, held on February 7, have drawn scrutiny from international observers, with preliminary reports indicating significant shortcomings in the electoral process. The Joint Observation Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has highlighted concerns over the lack of genuine competition and restricted conditions leading up to the elections.
-
- 8 February 2024, 20:23
The dust has settled after Azerbaijan's early presidential elections on February 7, with Ilham Aliyev clinching victory, securing his fifth term in office over the next seven years. The swift announcement of these elections, catching the opposition off guard, virtually assured Aliyev's triumph, leaving little room for doubt among observers.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-14
Психически больных людей нужно держать в психиотрической больнице есть семьи которые держат их дома иногда пускают их на улицу они пугают людей своими неадекватнами действиями государство должно построить новую психиатрическую больницу со всеми удобствами и как минимум уже с детства за ними следить вести учет лечить эта сложная тема надо взять опыт развитых стран...