'Putin's Revanchist Foreign Policy': U.S. React To Russia's Blacklisting Estonian PM For Destroying Soviet Monuments
The United States on Wednesday reacted to Russia's decision to put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, among others, on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments.
"The Kremlin’s absurd allegations against Estonian officials are yet another marker of Putin’s revanchist foreign policy," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.
"This type of action is nothing new. Putin’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, occupation of Georgia’s sovereign territory, and threats to NATO Allies along Russia’s border demonstrate Putin’s resort to aggressive tactics and his disregard for the sovereignty of Russia’s neighbors," the spokesperson said.
Miller went on to add that the U.S. 'strongly supports' its Ally Estonia and commends Prime Minister Kallas’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and holding Russia to account for its war of aggression.
"I would refer you to Estonia to speak to its decisions to remove occupation era monuments from public spaces," he concluded.
Russian police on Tuesday put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania's culture minister, and members of the previous Latvian parliament on a wanted list for "destroying Soviet-era monuments," according to the Russian interior ministry's database.
