Jeyhun Bayramov received the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry
Today, Jeyhun Bayramov, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.
The parties discussed the current situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, recent developments in the region, as well as regional issues, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.
Bayramov noted that the recent military provocations of Armenia, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded, were aimed at undermining the stability that has developed in recent months and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a whole. During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
