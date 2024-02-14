Combating external threats and educating young people in the spirit of patriotism – the theses of I. Aliyev's inaugural speech

Ilham Aliyev's inaugural speech was reduced to recalling the stages of the struggle for Karabakh and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. He recalled that Armenia still has forces dreaming of revenge, so Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen the army and is ready to bring a potential aggressor to senses at any time.

Aliyev called on the population to unite in order to resist external threats and called for educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and national values. He called for steps to form a civil society, because the unity of society is of key importance. It was this unity that was expressed during the presidential elections, Aliyev said.

He named the restoration of Karabakh and the return of internally displaced persons to the liberated territories as priorities. By the end of 2024, 20 thousand people will return, and in the coming years - 140 thousand people.

He called the development of the national economy successful, which allows Azerbaijan to be independent from external factors. The social sphere is also developing successfully: pensions and salaries are growing, jobs are opening up. The country has created a favorable atmosphere for investments, most of which are domestic funds. Reforms will be continued to improve the business environment, and measures against monopolism will be taken.