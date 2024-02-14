During the operation, the police seized 26 kg of drugs

During an operational measures by employees of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azer Gasimov, previously convicted, and his friend Arif Aliyev were detained in the Khatai district of Baku. During the inspection of these persons, as well as a search in Aliyev's house, 4 kg of heroin, 18 kg of marijuana, 2 kg opium and 2 kg of methamphetamine were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detainees admitted that the drugs were smuggled from Iran and they were going to sell them.

A lawsuit has been filed and the drug dealers have been arrested.