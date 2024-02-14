The arrested oppositionist complains about the deterioration of conditions of detention
Zamin Salayev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who is in custody, complains about the deterioration of conditions in prison. On February 13, during a telephone conversation, Zamin complained of health problems and deteriorating conditions of his detention, his wife Saida Salayeva told Turan. "His legs are swollen, his heart hurts. Despite this, he was transferred to another building, where there are more prisoners, it is very crowded, and living conditions are worse," Salayev's wife said.
According to her, the activist said that if he is not restored to his previous conditions of detention and medical care is not provided, he will go on a dry hunger strike. "Alizamin has already held a long hunger strike; and held later too for a while. He's already ruined his health. A new hunger strike may lead to irreversible processes," Salayeva said. In turn, the Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service denied allegations of pressure on Salayev in prison.
"He (Salayev) remains in the same place, does not starve, yesterday (February 13) a transfer was received for him from his relatives. There is no pressure on him," the ministry noted.
*Salayev was arrested on February 7, 2023 on charges of "hooliganism with the use of an object used as a weapon." As a sign against the unjustified arrest, he was on a hunger strike for 114 days. On May 22, 2023, the court sentenced him to 4 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
