What measures does PACE plan to take regarding Azerbaijan?

It is reported that the issue of "The situation with human rights in Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled "The worsening situation with human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan" is scheduled.

On September 13, Turan news agency, citing its sources in the Council of Europe, reported that if the agenda is approved, discussions on the topic will begin on October 3: "Following the discussions, recommendations will be made to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on measures to be taken regarding Azerbaijan for its failure to fulfill its obligations to the organization."

Human rights activist Samir Kazymly discusses this event and its potential outcomes in the program "Difficult Question." According to him, the situation regarding human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan has been previously discussed in PACE.

"If I recall correctly, in 2012 there were discussions related to defining the criteria for the term 'political prisoner' (on October 3, 2012, PACE adopted a resolution on the concept of 'political prisoner'). Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has not fulfilled its commitments, and over the past year, the situation in the country has worsened," Kazymly said, adding that holding these debates is by no means a manifestation of bias against Azerbaijan.

"PACE is simply compelled by procedure to hold these debates, reach a conclusion, and take further steps based on that conclusion," he believes.

According to the expert, since PACE deputies refused to ratify the credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation, the Azerbaijani authorities have had opportunities to normalize relations with this organization.

"It would have been enough to take certain steps toward the international organization. However, not only have the Azerbaijani authorities not taken such steps, but they also refused to invite a PACE delegation to assess the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Moreover, they declared those who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE as 'personae non gratae,' banning them from entering the country, including to attend the COP29 climate summit. The situation worsened further when the parliamentary elections were conducted in an even more appalling manner than before," he says.

Nevertheless, Kazymly hopes that the Azerbaijani leadership will recognize that PACE is a highly respected organization and that breaking ties with it will lead to complications with other international organizations, including the European Union, and will change its position.