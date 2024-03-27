Who is behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City, and what are its consequences for Russia? - a talk with a political scientist Arkady Dubnov at 21:00 in "Çətin sual"
Arkady Dubnov.
Political scientist, expert on Central Asia
Difficult question
- 27 March 2024, 15:25
Amid concerns about rising food prices in Azerbaijan, data published by the State Committee for Statistics (GKNB) shed light on the main factors contributing to this phenomenon. In February 2024, the consumer price index for food, beverages and tobacco products in Azerbaijan increased by 100.7% compared to the previous month, a similar trend was observed in January-February, recording an increase of 100.2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
- 26 March 2024, 16:01
Martın 22-də Rusiyanın paytaxtı Moskvada “Crocus City Hall” konsert zalında terror aktı baş verdi. Martin 26-na olan məlumata görə terror aktı nəticəsində həyatını itirənlərin sayı 139 nəfərə çatıb, 182 nəfər müxtəlif dərəcəli xəsarətlər alıb.
Rusiyada 15-17 mart tarixlərində keçirilən Prezident seçkilərində hazırkı Prezident Vladimir Putinin 86,5 faiz səslə qalib gəldiyi bildirilir.Rusiya MSK-nin məlumatına görə, Kommunist Partiyasının namizədi Nikolay Xaritonov 5,09, Yeni Xalq Partiyasının namizədi Vladislav Davankov 4,21, Liberal Demokrat Partiyasının namizədi Leonid Slutski isə 3,04 faiz səs toplayıb.
- 18 March 2024, 18:56
As an important step that highlights the changing geopolitical map of the South Caucasus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg went on a three-day visit to Baku, Azerbaijan on March 17. This visit comes at a key moment, after the cessation of active hostilities in the region, and signals the deepening of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, which spans more than three decades.
