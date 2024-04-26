Why is the resolution of the European Parliament called biased?

The recent resolution passed by the European Parliament condemning alleged human rights violations in Azerbaijan has sparked a sharp response from Azerbaijani authorities, who have dismissed the document as biased and politically motivated.

On April 25, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the resolution, which denounced the Azerbaijani government's crackdown on civil society and called for the immediate release of human rights defender Ilhamiz Guliyev and other political prisoners. The resolution, adopted with 474 votes in favor, 4 against, and 51 abstentions, also urged the European Commission to consider suspending the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and reiterated calls for EU sanctions against Azerbaijani officials implicated in human rights abuses.

In response, the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan issued a statement denouncing the European Parliament resolution as biased and lacking objectivity. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, labeling the resolution as unfounded and accusing it of distorting the human rights situation in the country.

Bashir Suleymanli, head of the Institute of Civil Rights, in an interview with the program "Difficult Question" highlighted the longstanding tension between Azerbaijani authorities and human rights advocates. Suleymanli noted that while the government denies any human rights violations or the existence of political prisoners, evidence suggests otherwise. He pointed to ongoing instances of civil society suppression, journalist harassment, and arbitrary arrests as indicative of systemic issues within Azerbaijan.

Suleymanli suggested that Azerbaijani authorities may have underestimated the international community's scrutiny, particularly amid global geopolitical transformations such as the conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that human rights violations are not solely an internal matter but are subject to international dialogue and obligations outlined in international agreements.

The Azerbaijani government's dismissal of the European Parliament resolution as interference in internal affairs has drawn criticism from human rights defenders, who argue that Azerbaijan is bound by international conventions and must adhere to international standards of human rights.

As tensions persist between Azerbaijani authorities and human rights advocates, the resolution passed by the European Parliament serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges facing civil society in Azerbaijan.