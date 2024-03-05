'600 buses not enough in Baku'

The cancellation of Route 134 linking Fatmai Gardens with the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex today underscores persistent challenges facing the public transport system in Azerbaijan's capital.

The decision, announced by the Highway Control Agency (AYNA), follows concerns over the condition of buses operating on the route, deemed unsuitable and in unsatisfactory operating conditions. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding the redundancy of traffic schemes overlapping with routes 108A and 592.

For years, complaints regarding public transport in Baku have remained unabated. Despite budget allocations for fleet renewal, concerns persist, with recent changes in legislation exacerbating issues. A surge in taxi fares following legislative changes, coupled with overcrowded buses, has intensified public frustration.

In 2018, President Ilham Aliyev issued an order to renew Baku's bus fleet, highlighting the purchase and deployment of over 300 modern buses between 2015 and 2018.

However, recent data from the State Statistics Committee reveals a concerning trend. Import figures for buses in January-September 2023 indicate a sharp decline compared to the same period in 2022, with a reduction of 87.1% in funding and 73.6% in bus quantity.

Residents, speaking anonymously, lament the prolonged waiting times for buses, with some routes experiencing 20-30 minute delays. Overcrowding on buses further compounds frustrations, prompting some passengers to opt for taxis despite financial constraints.

Responding to Turan's question, AYNA acknowledged the delivery of over a thousand new buses in recent years but cautioned that approximately 50% of the current fleet aged over 10 years. Of the 27 passenger carrier companies operating in the country, only a handful meet regulatory standards.

AYNA aims to revamp Baku's public transport network to improve accessibility, with plans to streamline routes and increase the fleet size. Currently, around 180 routes operate in Baku, with redundancy posing efficiency challenges. The goal is to reduce the number of routes to 100 while enhancing accessibility to public transport to 90%.

Transport expert Elmaddin Muradli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, highlighted systemic issues, including the lack of state subsidies to private carrier companies, contributing to operational challenges. Muradli emphasized the need for coordination among carrier companies and regulatory interventions to optimize route efficiency.

Despite efforts to address shortcomings, Baku faces a significant deficit in buses, with Muradli estimating a shortfall of approximately 600 buses against current requirements.

Efforts to reach the Cabinet of Ministers and carrier companies for comment were unsuccessful. However, historical trends suggest that concessions and fare increases have been sought as potential solutions by carrier companies in the past.