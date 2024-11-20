ASCO Implements 'EcoPilot' to Minimize Carbon Emissions

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has installed the EcoPilot system by UAE-based QTAGG to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, QTAGG's Commercial Director Per Österberg said on Wednesday at the event "Voyage to the Future: Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

According to Österberg, the EcoPilot system optimizes vessel routes and speeds, monitors engine performance, and ensures environmentally efficient shipping. QTAGG’s technological solutions aim to minimize energy losses in ship propulsion systems, while its subsidiary, Vigil, develops innovative solutions for maritime services, ship construction, and technical equipment for the industry.

ASCO has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The strategy includes:

2024-2027 : Upgrading about half of its fleet.

2027-2030 : Constructing or acquiring methanol-powered vessels and retrofitting existing ones.

2030-2040 : Transitioning to environmentally friendly fuels to reduce emissions by 70-80% compared to 2008 levels.

By 2050: Fully adopting alternative fuels to guarantee net-zero emissions.

ASCO’s phased approach underscores its commitment to sustainable maritime practices, aligning with global decarbonization trends in the shipping industry.