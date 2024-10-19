At COP29, Azerbaijan Will Present the "National Electromobility Plan"
Azerbaijan will present its "National Electromobility Plan" at COP29, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov announced in an article published in the state newspaper Azerbaijan on the occasion of "Energy Day."
According to Shahbazov, the plan will be implemented in two stages. The first stage, covering the period from 2024 to 2027, involves the development of basic electromobility infrastructure in the country and the preparation of the legal framework for the operation of such infrastructure.
The second stage, according to the minister, focuses on attracting the private sector to develop the electromobility market and charging infrastructure after 2027.
According to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, at least 77 charging stations for electric vehicles are planned to be installed in Baku and its surroundings, at least 70 on major highways, and at least 20 in territories liberated from occupation.
"In connection with the upcoming development of electromobility, amendments to the laws 'On Energy' and 'On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Production' are currently being coordinated," the minister noted.
It is worth mentioning that, as part of the development of electromobility, Azerbaijan is consulting with international companies to understand how this new area of green technology development will impact the distribution of loads on the country's electrical grid.
Azerbaijan is encouraging investment in electromobility through fiscal incentives.
