AZAL has set his sights on Karachi

Scheduled to commence on April 18, the Baku to Karachi route will be serviced twice a week, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays, according to the airline's press service. The decision to venture into Karachi aligns with AZAL's vision to capitalize on the success achieved in connecting with Pakistani cities and further bolstering its presence in the region.

AZAL expressed confidence in Karachi's appeal, citing its significance as a historical and cultural hub within Pakistan, thereby rendering it an attractive destination for tourists. The move also underscores AZAL's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Azerbaijan and key global cities, fostering both economic and cultural ties.

Worth noting is the burgeoning interest in Azerbaijan from Pakistani citizens, with 2.6% of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan in 2023 hailing from Pakistan. This statistic underscores the growing bilateral engagement between the two nations and potentially hints at the anticipated demand for the newly introduced flights to Karachi.

As AZAL embarks on this strategic expansion, it positions itself as a pivotal player in fostering air connectivity, promoting tourism, and strengthening diplomatic and economic bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The move reflects a calculated strategy to tap into emerging travel trends and capitalize on the latent potential of the burgeoning air travel market in the region.