Karachi
AZAL has set his sights on Karachi
Scheduled to commence on April 18, the Baku to Karachi route will be serviced twice a week, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays, according to the airline's press service. The decision to venture into Karachi aligns with AZAL's vision to capitalize on the success achieved in connecting with Pakistani cities and further bolstering its presence in the region.
AZAL expressed confidence in Karachi's appeal, citing its significance as a historical and cultural hub within Pakistan, thereby rendering it an attractive destination for tourists. The move also underscores AZAL's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Azerbaijan and key global cities, fostering both economic and cultural ties.
Worth noting is the burgeoning interest in Azerbaijan from Pakistani citizens, with 2.6% of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan in 2023 hailing from Pakistan. This statistic underscores the growing bilateral engagement between the two nations and potentially hints at the anticipated demand for the newly introduced flights to Karachi.
As AZAL embarks on this strategic expansion, it positions itself as a pivotal player in fostering air connectivity, promoting tourism, and strengthening diplomatic and economic bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The move reflects a calculated strategy to tap into emerging travel trends and capitalize on the latent potential of the burgeoning air travel market in the region.
Economics
-
- 27 January 2024, 12:07
Azerbaijan's Central Bank has charted a path for the nation's financial sector, as outlined in the recently approved "Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector of Azerbaijan in 2024-2026." The comprehensive plan, now available on the regulator's website, outlines key initiatives set to transform the landscape of the real sector over the next three years.
-
At a meeting dedicated to the beginning of the year, the Economic Council of Azerbaijan gathered to discuss the socio-economic landscape for 2023 and define a strategic action plan for 2024. Under the leadership of the Chairman, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the council held comprehensive discussions on Friday covering a wide range of economic aspects.
-
- 26 January 2024, 17:20
AzerGold CJSC has unveiled plans for a substantial investment of 1.7 billion manats in the creation of an iron ore production chain in Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the company. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) conducted research recognizing the phased production process as the most optimal solution, estimating the investment value of the project at 1.7 billion manats or $1 billion.
-
- 26 January 2024, 16:20
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev held a series of high-level meetings during his diplomatic stay in Saudi Arabia yesterday, which indicates an active desire to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors. The key interaction took place with Ammar Nagadi, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, and Albara Alaskandarani, Deputy Minister of International Economic Relations. During the discussions, the growing economic relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, marked by an increase in trade turnover, were highlighted. Special attention was paid to the mutual exchange of experience in priority areas of the economy and socio-economic programs, paying close attention to the development of cooperation with the private sector. Discussions also focused on the strategic identification of priority areas for joint development, including mutual investments.
Leave a review