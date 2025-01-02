Prices for registered medicines have been increased in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Tariff Council has approved a decision to regulate the maximum wholesale and retail prices of registered medicines, with the new pricing caps coming into effect on January 2, 2025.

The move aims to ensure affordability and transparency in the pharmaceutical sector while aligning with legal frameworks established by the Azerbaijani government.

The regulation marks a continuation of Azerbaijan's efforts to enhance oversight in the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring fair pricing practices and preventing price inflation.

At the same time, the price of 4 medicines was reduced, and prices for 46 medicines were increased in order to ensure reliable supplies.

The pricing caps are effective immediately, with the council emphasizing their role in fostering a more accessible and equitable healthcare environment for the public.

Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the Tariff Council, signed the decision on December 29, 2024, underscoring its significance for public health and economic stability.