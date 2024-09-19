Azerbaijan to Host Trade Forum for SMEs on October 1

Azerbaijan is set to host its Trade Forum on October 1, supported by “Pasha Holding” and jointly organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME), Azerbaijan Customs representation, and the Logistics Companies Association.

The two-day event, themed “Opportunities, Current Situation and Challenges for SMEs,” aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to discuss the current landscape and opportunities related to import-export operations. The forum will focus on strategies to increase the share of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in exports and explore prospects for enhanced cooperation in the trade sector.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy highlighted that the forum seeks to address the unique challenges faced by SMEs in the global market, offering insights into optimizing trade operations and leveraging regional and international partnerships. “This forum is an essential step towards empowering our SMEs, enabling them to expand their reach and compete more effectively in the global marketplace,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The event is expected to attract a diverse group of participants, including state officials, representatives from the import-export, production, logistics, and customs sectors, as well as leaders from companies operating within these fields. The collaboration between government bodies and the private sector underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for SMEs to thrive.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, the forum will feature networking sessions and workshops designed to facilitate knowledge exchange and partnership building. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to enhance their business operations.

The Azerbaijan Trade Forum aims to bolster the role of SMEs in the national economy by providing them with the tools and resources needed to navigate the complexities of international trade. By addressing both the opportunities and challenges, the forum seeks to create a more conducive environment for SMEs to grow and contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic development.

For more information and registration, visit Azerbaijan Trade Forum.