Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan arrived in Minsk today for a working visit, responding to an invitation from his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishchenko and other officials welcomed Asadov at Minsk National Airport.

During his visit, Asadov is scheduled to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and a plenary session focused on "Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union" (EAEU).

The session aims to address critical issues of food security within the EAEU, including the reduction of dependence on food imports, enhancement of collective food security mechanisms, and management of agricultural resources without compromising state and food sovereignty. The agenda also includes efforts to unify legislation across member states, eliminate disruptions in production chains, increase self-sufficiency in grains and other food categories, and improve food trade balances.

Though Azerbaijan is not a member of the EAEU, its engagement in the meeting highlights its strategic interest in regional economic discussions. On April 20, Russian scientists presented the Eurasian Integration Project at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, emphasizing the importance of deepening Azerbaijan's cooperation with EAEU countries amidst the evolving geo-economic world model.

The concept of "Greater Eurasia," highlighted during the presentation, underscores the strengthening of historically formed ties among Slavic, Turkic, Finno-Ugric, and Caucasian peoples. Azerbaijan is seen as a crucial part of this civilizational space and as a pivotal link for the EAEU to access markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The North-South international transport corridor is expected to play a key role in this strategic expansion.

Asadov's participation in the Minsk meeting is particularly significant as it underscores Azerbaijan’s role in shaping regional economic policies, even as it navigates its relationships within the broader Eurasian economic community.