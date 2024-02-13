  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy80 C
  • Wednesday, 14 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(15 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Economics
  • Azerbaijan's January 2024 Inflation Sees Marginal Increase in Prices
Azerbaijan's January 2024 Inflation Sees Marginal Increase in Prices

Azerbaijan's January 2024 Inflation Sees Marginal Increase in Prices

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan's January 2024 Inflation Sees Marginal Increase in Prices

In Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee recently released data indicating a slight uptick in inflation for January 2024. According to the report, inflation stood at 0.5% for the month, remaining consistent with the rate recorded in December 2023.

Breaking down the numbers further reveals interesting trends in various sectors. In January, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco experienced a modest increase of 1.1%. Non-food products saw a marginal rise of 0.1%, while services remained unchanged.

Comparing January 2024 to the same month in the previous year, inflation rose by 1.7%. This increase was primarily driven by hikes in prices across different categories. Food products saw a moderate uptick of 0.7%, non-food products surged by 1.7%, and services experienced a significant increase of 3.2%.

Despite the overall inflationary trend, certain items witnessed a decline in prices. Bread, bakery products, cereals, butter, and vegetable oils experienced a slight reduction in prices. Notably, meat and meat products, as well as tea, coffee, and cocoa, maintained stable prices with zero inflation.

Conversely, the report highlighted notable price hikes in several categories. Fish and fish products saw a notable increase of 1.2%, while dairy products, eggs, fruits, and vegetables also experienced price surges. Additionally, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, sweets, mineral and soft drinks, juices, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages all recorded price increases during the month.

In Baku, the country's capital, the average price of a consumer basket comprising 30 basic food products of domestic production, as compiled by the Turan agency, increased by 1% in January 2024.

The broader picture of inflation in Azerbaijan also shows a positive trend. The average annual inflation rate for the entirety of 2023 slowed to 8.8% compared to 13.9% at the end of 2022. This deceleration indicates some level of stabilization in the economy. Notably, the average annual increase in prices for food products, non-food products, and services stood at 9.6%, 8.4%, and 8.2%, respectively.

 

 

Leave a review

Economics

  • Consumer Spending Trends in Azerbaijan Show Modest Growth Economics
    • 14 February 2024, 15:35

    Consumer Spending Trends in Azerbaijan Show Modest Growth

    In January 2024, the population of Azerbaijan demonstrated a modest increase in consumer spending, signaling resilience amidst economic projections. According to data from the State Statistics Committee, retail purchases totaled 4 billion 493.8 million manats, marking a 3.4% uptick from January 2023.

    Read more
  • A breakthrough in the Azerbaijani economy or a crisis... Economics
    • 14 February 2024, 14:35

    A breakthrough in the Azerbaijani economy or a crisis...

    Azerbaijan's economy has seen a remarkable acceleration in growth, with the pace of expansion soaring from 1.1 to 5 percent over the past month, according to data released by the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan's Efforts to Boost Milk Production Fall Short Despite State Program Economics
    • 14 February 2024, 13:11

    Azerbaijan's Efforts to Boost Milk Production Fall Short Despite State Program

    Azerbaijan's ambitious "State Program for intensive development of animal husbandry and effective use of pasture lands" has concluded its tenure January 1, 2024, yet the nation's dairy industry finds itself grappling with challenges, failing to meet key production targets set by the program.

    Read more
  • Which insurance companies in Azerbaijan can become system-forming? Economics
    • 14 February 2024, 11:25

    Which insurance companies in Azerbaijan can become system-forming?

    The concept of system-forming insurance companies has been introduced in Azerbaijan since 2024, and the first of them will be announced before March 1. These are companies that control a significant share of the national insurance market and are closely integrated into local financial markets. Problems even for one company in the category of system-forming ones threaten serious shocks to the national financial system and therefore they should be subject to increased requirements for stability and reliability from state and supranational insurance supervision authorities.

    Read more

Bir ailənin faciəsindən cəmiyyət hansı dərslər çıxarmalı? – Azad İsazadə Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line