Azerbaijan's Refurbished Ferry "Shahdag" Resumes Route to Ease Port Congestion

The ASCO-owned ferry "Shahdag," freshly refurbished, has resumed operations on the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route, aiming to alleviate severe truck congestion at ports on both sides of the Caspian Sea.

Hundreds of trucks have been stranded in Kazakhstan’s port of Kuryk, facing delays of several days while waiting for ferry transport to Azerbaijan, according to Kazakh news portal lada.kz. The backlog stems from reduced ferry availability, adverse weather conditions, and a surge in redirected cargo due to expanded sanctions against Russia.

Serik Akhmetov, director of the Kuryk port, reported that approximately 1,000 trucks are currently waiting on the Kazakh side, with a similar number in Azerbaijan awaiting passage to Kazakhstan.

“The main reason for the delays is that all ferries belong to Azerbaijan. Two ferries were out of service for repairs; one has now returned, and two more are expected to resume operations by the year’s end,” Akhmetov told reporters.

He added, “Unfavorable weather during this time of year significantly impacts operations. Historically, the port closes about 50% of the time in November and December due to weather conditions.”

Akhmetov also cited a sharp increase in truck traffic as sanctions against Russia have redirected cargo to the Caspian route. “Products that previously used traditional routes are now rerouted, leading to a dramatic rise in trucks arriving here,” he explained.

To address the situation, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport coordinated with Azerbaijan to prioritize ferry deployment to the Mangystau region. Previously, some ferries served routes to Turkmenistan.

“This reinforcement will continue until the backlog is cleared, which we estimate will happen by late January or early February,” Akhmetov said. “We have already imposed restrictions on sending rail cars from Kuryk, prioritizing trucks.”

The newly refurbished "Shahdag" is expected to play a critical role in resolving the congestion. According to ASCO, the repairs conducted at the Zig shipyard were completed quickly and to a high standard. The ferry’s main and auxiliary engines, pumps, and cooling systems were repaired, while its steam boilers, hull welding, and automation systems were upgraded. Modern communication, navigation, and speedometer systems were installed, and living quarters were renovated to meet contemporary standards.

Having successfully completed sea trials, the 154.5-meter-long, 18.3-meter-wide vessel, with a maximum speed of 12.5 knots, made its first journey under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route from the Port of Alat to the Port of Kuryk.