Baku Airport has a high level of use of short-term parking after the price increase
Baku Airport has a high level of use of short-term parking after the price increase
According to the airport's press service, in the first two months of 2023, Heydar Aliyev International Airport demonstrated significant use of its parking services: about 575,000 visitors used this service. These data shed light on parking preferences and behavioral patterns of travelers passing through Baku's main aviation hub.
A notable aspect of this usage model is the overwhelming preference for short-term parking: 94.2% of users choose to stay for up to 2 hours. In addition, a significant proportion, accounting for 46% of short-term parking attendants, took advantage of the convenient 15-minute free entry/exit mode, which underlines the importance of efficiency for travelers.
In contrast, long-term parking, defined as staying for more than 12 hours, was chosen by only 0.39% of the total number of users, indicating a clear preference by drivers for shorter periods. This trend has significant implications for parking management and airport infrastructure planning.
In order to take into account the predominant use of short-term parking, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has implemented a number of measures to improve the convenience and optimize the parking process. In addition, dedicated passenger drop-off/pick-up lanes have been allocated to ensure a smoother flow of traffic.
In line with efforts to modernize parking services, the airport has introduced new payment methods to simplify transactions for drivers. Travelers can now pay for parking online through mobile applications such as "AzParking", "TezÖdə" and "Birbank", or use cash or non-cash payment methods through terminals conveniently located at the airport.
However, despite the increased convenience, the use of long-term parking spaces has decreased markedly after the recent increase in parking fees. The cost of daily parking has tripled, from 5 to 15 manats, which makes a long stay less attractive from a financial point of view for travelers.
Leave a review
Economics
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:26
In an effort to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) organized a foreign exchange auction on March 7, 2024, at which banks purchased 68.9 million dollars. There was steady demand from banks at the auction, the total amount of bids amounted to 79.1 million dollars - a figure that the CBA promptly fulfilled, emphasizing the effectiveness of its foreign exchange auction mechanism in meeting market demand. As a result of the auction, the weighted average exchange rate of the manat to the dollar amounted to 1.7 manats per dollar.
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:22
Russian Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, has underscored the importance of ongoing economic negotiations between Russia and Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku on March 7. The discussions, covering a wide range of areas including climate issues, tourism, bilateral trade, and transport corridors, highlight the depth of cooperation between the two nations and the shared commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability.
-
- 7 March 2024, 14:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has taken a step to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expand the coverage of petrol stations. The Presidential decree, signed on Thursday, outlines a comprehensive roadmap to improve the legal and regulatory framework, incentivise private investment and accelerate the infrastructure development to facilitate the transition to electromobility.
-
- 6 March 2024, 18:01
A recent disruption in Google services experienced in Azerbaijan has sparked concerns about cybersecurity and reliance on global tech platforms in the country. The outage, which affected various Google services including Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Play Store, also had implications for the functioning of banking systems and their mobile applications. This incident marked the second major disruption in two days, following a global outage.
1 comment
Elvis
2024-03-06
Во многих аэропортах мира есть так называемые бесплатные парковки ожидания мобильного звонка, где встречающие ждут звонка чуть вдали от аэропорта и заежают туда только тогда когда прибывший уже вышел и позвонил.