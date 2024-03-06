Baku Airport has a high level of use of short-term parking after the price increase

According to the airport's press service, in the first two months of 2023, Heydar Aliyev International Airport demonstrated significant use of its parking services: about 575,000 visitors used this service. These data shed light on parking preferences and behavioral patterns of travelers passing through Baku's main aviation hub.

A notable aspect of this usage model is the overwhelming preference for short-term parking: 94.2% of users choose to stay for up to 2 hours. In addition, a significant proportion, accounting for 46% of short-term parking attendants, took advantage of the convenient 15-minute free entry/exit mode, which underlines the importance of efficiency for travelers.

In contrast, long-term parking, defined as staying for more than 12 hours, was chosen by only 0.39% of the total number of users, indicating a clear preference by drivers for shorter periods. This trend has significant implications for parking management and airport infrastructure planning.

In order to take into account the predominant use of short-term parking, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has implemented a number of measures to improve the convenience and optimize the parking process. In addition, dedicated passenger drop-off/pick-up lanes have been allocated to ensure a smoother flow of traffic.

In line with efforts to modernize parking services, the airport has introduced new payment methods to simplify transactions for drivers. Travelers can now pay for parking online through mobile applications such as "AzParking", "TezÖdə" and "Birbank", or use cash or non-cash payment methods through terminals conveniently located at the airport.

However, despite the increased convenience, the use of long-term parking spaces has decreased markedly after the recent increase in parking fees. The cost of daily parking has tripled, from 5 to 15 manats, which makes a long stay less attractive from a financial point of view for travelers.