BP is conducting the world's largest seismic data collection program in Azerbaijan
BP is conducting the world's largest seismic data collection program in Azerbaijan
BP, the renowned operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Guneshli (ACG) field development project, has embarked on an unprecedented venture in the realm of seismic research. The company's latest initiative, a groundbreaking 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition seismic research program, was inaugurated at the ACG field on January 20, as reported by the BP-Azerbaijan press service.
This ambitious endeavor stands out as the world's most extensive seismic data collection commitment, spanning diverse dimensions such as the geographical expanse, financial investment, and temporal commitment. The primary focus of this colossal undertaking is the exploration of the "Balakhany" and "Fasil" productive layers within the ACG block.
Encompassing an impressive 740 square kilometers under the seismic source and an additional 507 square kilometers under the receivers, the 4D seismic exploration program sets a new benchmark in the field. BP has allocated a staggering $370 million for this venture, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and scientific exploration. The comprehensive program is slated to unfold over a span of five years, extending from 2024 to 2028.
Planning for this expansive program commenced early last year, showcasing BP's strategic foresight and meticulous preparation. The execution of the program will involve five monitoring sessions conducted over the course of five years, employing cutting-edge underwater nodes and specialized supply vessels, namely "Murovdag" and "Guba."
Roshni Musai, BP's Vice President for Subsoil Use in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Turkic region, underscored the significance of the ACG field, labeling it as the largest oil field under BP's management. Musai emphasized the importance of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the reservoir architecture and fluid contact movements within the ACG block. The utilization of state-of-the-art 4D technology in this program is anticipated to furnish invaluable reservoir data, empowering BP to minimize unforeseen challenges in future well operations and maximize field production in the decades to come.
Executing this monumental program falls under the purview of Kaspiy Geo LLC, further solidifying BP's strategic partnerships in the pursuit of pioneering advancements in the oil and gas sector.
-
- Social
- 23 January 2024 15:18
-
Economics
-
- 24 January 2024, 16:27
Baku, Azerbaijan - The inaugural summit of air navigation heads from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Central Asian nations (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan) is currently underway in Baku. Facilitated by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO), discussions focus on the development and management of air traffic in the region.
-
- 24 January 2024, 15:17
Azerbaijan is actively developing its customs infrastructure along the key borders with Georgia and Russia to increase its transit potential. Speaking at a round table on "Non-tariff barriers to trade", representative of the State Customs Committee Vugar Akhmedov announced plans to increase the number of customs posts on both borders with the broader aim of strengthening Azerbaijan's transit capabilities.
-
- 24 January 2024, 14:01
In the ever-changing global communications space, Azerbaijan has made a leap in the speed of broadband Internet access, which has marked a significant increase of 30% over the past 12 months. According to a December report by Oodla, a global broadband and mobile network analysis company, the average broadband speed in Azerbaijan has increased to 35.25 Mbit/s compared to 27.15 Mbit/s in December 2022.
-
- 24 January 2024, 13:07
In a significant development for the Azerbaijani financial market, payment organizations and electronic money entities are now empowered to extend loans to individuals availing their services. This move, outlined in the "Rules for the organization and implementation of activities by payment organizations and electronic money organizations," has received approval from Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Leave a review