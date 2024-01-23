BP is conducting the world's largest seismic data collection program in Azerbaijan

BP, the renowned operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Guneshli (ACG) field development project, has embarked on an unprecedented venture in the realm of seismic research. The company's latest initiative, a groundbreaking 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition seismic research program, was inaugurated at the ACG field on January 20, as reported by the BP-Azerbaijan press service.

This ambitious endeavor stands out as the world's most extensive seismic data collection commitment, spanning diverse dimensions such as the geographical expanse, financial investment, and temporal commitment. The primary focus of this colossal undertaking is the exploration of the "Balakhany" and "Fasil" productive layers within the ACG block.

Encompassing an impressive 740 square kilometers under the seismic source and an additional 507 square kilometers under the receivers, the 4D seismic exploration program sets a new benchmark in the field. BP has allocated a staggering $370 million for this venture, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and scientific exploration. The comprehensive program is slated to unfold over a span of five years, extending from 2024 to 2028.

Planning for this expansive program commenced early last year, showcasing BP's strategic foresight and meticulous preparation. The execution of the program will involve five monitoring sessions conducted over the course of five years, employing cutting-edge underwater nodes and specialized supply vessels, namely "Murovdag" and "Guba."

Roshni Musai, BP's Vice President for Subsoil Use in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Turkic region, underscored the significance of the ACG field, labeling it as the largest oil field under BP's management. Musai emphasized the importance of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the reservoir architecture and fluid contact movements within the ACG block. The utilization of state-of-the-art 4D technology in this program is anticipated to furnish invaluable reservoir data, empowering BP to minimize unforeseen challenges in future well operations and maximize field production in the decades to come.

Executing this monumental program falls under the purview of Kaspiy Geo LLC, further solidifying BP's strategic partnerships in the pursuit of pioneering advancements in the oil and gas sector.