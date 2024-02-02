Direct flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan have been established

An important milestone was the successful completion by Iraqi Airways of its first flight from Kirkuk to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, which marked the beginning of air service between the two countries. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov announced this event in his post on the social network "X".

The Ambassador's statement revealed the flight from Kirkuk to Baku and outlined the upcoming flight routes, which include Erbil-Baku and Basra-Baku. The expansion of air routes in the Iraqi direction gained momentum after discussions held during the visit of Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan in November 2023.

President Ilham Aliyev, expressing the country's commitment to the development of tourism ties with Iraq, announced his intention to increase the frequency of flights to Iraqi cities. "Direct flights to Kirkuk, Erbil and Basra will be launched in the coming weeks," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid. It is expected that this step will stimulate a significant increase in tourist exchanges between the two countries.

Aliyev also highlighted the bilateral negotiations on improving the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Iraq. Discussing future steps to facilitate travel, he expressed confidence in the positive results of the ongoing dialogue, confirming the strong friendly relations between the two countries. "Our cooperation will strengthen, and the continuation of our dialogue will lead to new good results," Aliyev said, stressing joint efforts to deepen ties between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

According to the state-owned Azal company, flights will be operated once a week.

The first flight from Kirkuk arrived in Baku at 13:37 on Friday. Direct flights between Baku and Baghdad began in November 2023.