Direct flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan have been established
Direct flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan have been established
An important milestone was the successful completion by Iraqi Airways of its first flight from Kirkuk to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, which marked the beginning of air service between the two countries. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov announced this event in his post on the social network "X".
The Ambassador's statement revealed the flight from Kirkuk to Baku and outlined the upcoming flight routes, which include Erbil-Baku and Basra-Baku. The expansion of air routes in the Iraqi direction gained momentum after discussions held during the visit of Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan in November 2023.
President Ilham Aliyev, expressing the country's commitment to the development of tourism ties with Iraq, announced his intention to increase the frequency of flights to Iraqi cities. "Direct flights to Kirkuk, Erbil and Basra will be launched in the coming weeks," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid. It is expected that this step will stimulate a significant increase in tourist exchanges between the two countries.
Aliyev also highlighted the bilateral negotiations on improving the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Iraq. Discussing future steps to facilitate travel, he expressed confidence in the positive results of the ongoing dialogue, confirming the strong friendly relations between the two countries. "Our cooperation will strengthen, and the continuation of our dialogue will lead to new good results," Aliyev said, stressing joint efforts to deepen ties between Azerbaijan and Iraq.
According to the state-owned Azal company, flights will be operated once a week.
The first flight from Kirkuk arrived in Baku at 13:37 on Friday. Direct flights between Baku and Baghdad began in November 2023.
-
- In World
- 2 February 2024 14:49
-
Economics
-
- 2 February 2024, 15:07
Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration on COP29, as revealed by Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov in a post on the social network "X." The talks transpired during a meeting with Jamie Ferguson, Global Director of the Corporation for Climate Business and head of the COP Task Force.
-
- 2 February 2024, 14:19
At a recent briefing on the initiative to support entrepreneurship in the territories liberated from occupation, Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (FRF) under the Ministry of Economy, said that the FRF had allocated preferential loans totaling 14.4 million manats to seven business entities. The loans were allocated after the liberation of the occupied territories and sent to one agricultural enterprise and six organizations working in various industries.
-
- 2 February 2024, 14:12
Seymour Adygezalov took over the position of Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, replacing Elshad Nuriyev, who was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Baku Shipyard. Adygezalov, who previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Agency, brings his experience to managing the country's economic development.
-
- 2 February 2024, 14:01
In January 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) reported a noticeable increase in sales of foreign currency, reaching $ 417 million at foreign exchange auctions. This figure represents a significant increase of 2.2 times compared to the same period of the previous year, when the volume of foreign currency sales amounted to $188.5 million.
Leave a review