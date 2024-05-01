In the service sector in Azerbaijan, people work 10-11 hours a day

In Azerbaijan, despite protective labor laws and international commitments, many service sector workers report enduring workdays of 10 to 11 hours, significantly exceeding the legal limits. This issue surfaces amidst broader discussions of labor rights on International Labor Day.

Madina Alasgarova, a registrar at a dry cleaning outlet in Baku (name changed for anonymity), highlighted to Radio Azadlig the regular breach of legal work hour limits. "The working hours are from 10 AM to 8 PM," Alasgarova explained. "They say if you don't like it, you can leave, but I need the job." She added that she receives only one day off per week and one week of vacation annually, whereas the Azerbaijani Labor Code stipulates a 40-hour work week with a minimum vacation allowance of 21 days.

The state Labor Inspectorate Service reported receiving over 16,000 complaints in 2023, resulting in the recovery of approximately 471,556.73 manats owed to employees. The service also reinstated 107 workers whose employment contracts had been terminated illegally and issued mandatory instructions to 950 employers to restore violated labor rights.

However, Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights, in an interview with Turan expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of May 1 celebrations, reflecting on their historical context and ideological use in the Soviet era. He emphasized that today, labor rights are constitutionally safeguarded and that enforcement of these laws is crucial.

Azer Guliyev, a labor rights expert, noted in a comment for Radio Azadlig that compliance with labor legislation varies significantly across enterprises. Issues range from employment contract practices to unfair wage discrimination and excessive work hours. "There are also cases where new management will dismiss all existing staff," Guliyev added. He pointed out that many employers fail to pay double wages for holiday work, as mandated by law.

Official statistics suggest that as of March 2024, Azerbaijan has 1.727 million formally employed individuals in its economy, against a backdrop of a reported unemployment rate of about 5%. However, independent economists argue that the actual figure of working people exceeds 5 million, highlighting a significant discrepancy in formal employment and the reality of widespread informal labor. This gap not only undermines job security but also impacts future pension entitlements, creating a profound social injustice.

The persistence of these challenges underscores the need for more effective enforcement of labor laws in Azerbaijan to protect workers' rights and ensure fair labor practices across all sectors.