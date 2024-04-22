Kyrgyz President Ratifies Agreement with Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund on the conditions of stay of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, signed on April 8, 2024 in Bishkek."

The legislation, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic on April 17, 2024, aims to create a conducive environment for the operations of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund (referred to as the Fund) within Kyrgyzstan.

Key provisions of the agreement include the recognition of the Fund's premises as inviolable, with access granted to Kyrgyz state officials only with the consent of both the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani Co-Chairmen of the Fund's Board. Furthermore, non-Kyrgyz citizens employed by the Fund will enjoy diplomatic privileges and immunities akin to those afforded to diplomatic representatives under international law and Kyrgyz practices.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates that items and property imported for official use by the Fund will be exempt from customs duties, taxes, and related charges, following the protocols established for international organizations and their representative offices.

The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, established during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan on October 11-12, 2022, aims to bolster economic cooperation, modernize industries, and enhance bilateral economic ties between the two nations. With an authorized capital of 25 million US dollars, financing for the Fund is exclusively provided by Azerbaijan.

Presently, the Fund is evaluating projects totaling 80 million US dollars, as disclosed by Almaz Mambetov, head of the Almaz Mambetov Foundation, to Kyrgyz media. Mambetov indicated that the projects, predominantly focused on tourism development, are under review and may undergo revisions or potential rejection.

